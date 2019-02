We live in a world soaked with data, overflowing with information, charts, graphics, systems, and software. And that’s precisely what Ester Stocker evokes, using nothing more than gaffer’s tape and foam board. Below a taste of her works–which kind of make you like you’re inside the brain of a Bloomberg terminal.

