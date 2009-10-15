Taiwan’s Acer Replaces Dell as #2 PC-Maker

For the first time, a non-American company has become the second-biggest computer-maker in the world. Acer, a Taiwanese manufacturer known in the U.S. for its laptops, has replaced Dell as the PC salutorian with 14% of the worldwide market. HP, still number one, has 20% of the market, while Dell dropped to 12.7%, according to The New York Times and IDC.

The story here is not so much the ascendance of Acer as the fall of Dell, which was the only PC maker in the top five to lose marketshare. (The other slots went to Lenovo and Toshiba.) Dell’s sales dropped 8% last quarter, mirroring HP’s gain of 9% and Acer’s killer 25% increase, which may be attributable to its wildfire netbook sales.

Dell is counting on increased demand for high-performance PCs to help boost its numbers in the coming months, but they also face continued competition in education sales from Apple, which markets aggressively to younger buyers and schools.