Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery

The failure of get-it-now startups like Kozmo.com apparently hasn’t phased online retail giant Amazon, which this morning launched a same-day delivery option in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, DC, Baltimore, Las Vegas and Seattle.

For Amazon Prime members, who pay $80 annually for “free” shipping on every item, the up-charge for same-day is $6. For the rest of us, it’s $15. Amazon is using delivery services Dynamex and A1.

To get something delivered same-day, you have to order between 10am and 1pm, a curious two-hour window. (Why not just “before 1pm”?) It will extend only to items you buy directly from Amazon — not items that you get from Amazon partner stores, which account for many of the long-tail oddities (and good deals) on the site. It doesn’t work for all Amazon products, either — you’ll have to check the page of the product you want and see if it’s designated as eligible. (You can read Amazon’s restrictions and rules here.)

If you’ve tried out Amazon’s new service today, let us know about your experience in the comments.

[Via NYTimes]