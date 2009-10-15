How Far We’ve Come, and How Fast!

Sometimes, instead of ranting at all the things we want to change, it’s nice to take a deep breath and remember how far we’ve come. We’ve just passed Canadian Thanksgiving, and the US Thanksgiving is coming up in a few weeks. This seems like as good a time as any.

I always start my day looking at the queries from reporters looking for story sources on <a href=”http://www.helpareporter.com/”>HARO (Help A Reporter Out)</a>. This morning, in addition to the three that I answered, I spotted this intrigung one:

<blockquote>Looking for people who use household robots for chores, communication,

security or entertainment. Parents if youve purchased toy robots for

your kids to play with, Id love to hear from you, too. Am wondering if

you’ve ever had any security/privacy concerns with regard to your robots

(especially ones that can be controlled over short distances using remote

control or via the Internet) and/or if youve ever noticed any odd

robot behavior. No experts needed, just looking for people who own some

kind of robot and are interested in participating in a fun Tech story. </blockquote>

I was struck by how far we’ve come, so fast, in my lifetime. In my childhood and teens in the 1960s and 70s, robots were very much a part of my life…in the science fiction I read, in movies, and on TV. But nobody I knew actually had a robot in their house.

It’s hard enough for my kids to believe that I grew up in a world without so much of what they took for granted.

Never mind the Internet; the only computer in my life was the mainframe in my mom’s office at a university, that filled three large rooms, had to be specially air conditioned, was talked to through punch cards, and probably had less computing power than my $5 solar calculator.

Cell phones? Our tethered landline phones were black and had rotary dials, and most families only had one phone for the whole house. When I went to college, we had one phone for a dormitory floor with 20 people, although by then they were beige. My family did have a private number but I know people who grew up with shared party lines. We did have the first answering machine I ever saw. My dad paid $400 for it in 1961 (a huge fortune at the time), because he was self-employed and also holding down a full-time job. It actually lifted the phone off the hook and played the recorded message into the receiver.