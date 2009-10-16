Easing the Switch to Green Office Supplies

No matter what business you’re in, you use office supplies , and greening these office supplies is step in the path toward a more sustainable business. Shoplet.com is helping more businesses and consumers choose green office supplies by making the choice easy.

Shoplet.com sells over 200,000 office products, including everything from furniture to cleaning supplies. For many of these they can now suggest an alternative from a selection of over 8000 green office products, a wide selection. “Our mission is to provide our customers with the largest selection of green products possible and encourage users who are not already doing so to think about finding greener alternative to the products they already buy,” says Tony Ellison, CEO and founder of Shoplet.

.

Shoplet is taking this route and making it easy to switch to green because they see an opportunity; in the last 3 years they have seen demand for these products grow over 700%. “We saw a demand for greener, more energy efficient office supplies and we wanted to provide our customers with the largest selection possible,” says Ellison. “While we see the biggest demand for things like recycled copy paper, we are also seeing more people buying other recycled paper products, recycled notebooks and even bigger items like recycled chairs and desks.” To help with shopping green, Shoplet has a Facebook application that calculates the number of trees saved, energy conserved, and water conserved as a result of buying more eco-friendly products.

Although there are many greener options available, common misconceptions about green products often get in the way of buying them. Many people still believe that green products don’t work as well as others, or that they always cost a great deal more. Some green choices do cost a little more while other cost less, but they all deliver value for your money. “In the past there may have been this stigma towards recycled products about them being more expensive and less of a value,” says Ellison, “but these days it is virtually impossible to tell the difference between a recycled item and its less green counterpart”.