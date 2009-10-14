How to Make Money and Make a Difference

We all hear a lot about the problems we face, and there’s no lack of them it seems. Our environment and our economy face great challenges. We need clean water and food. We need to produce energy for our homes and businesses without harming the planet, or ourselves. We need efficient buildings and transportation that get the job done without wasting energy and money. And we need good jobs and strong businesses that get our economy back on track again. Green businesses hold the keys to making all of this happen.

For all of the problems we face, green businesses are providing solutions. Not only is it possible for businesses to make money while helping the planet – more and more businesses large and small are doing it every day.

How we produce energy is changing, creating a trillion dollar opportunity for businesses that provide cleaner alternatives. Huge solar farms are sprouting in the desert, and more homes every year have solar panels on their roofs with help from innovative businesses like SolarCity. Millions of buildings are slated for renovation to be more efficient, saving energy and money. New cars from Aptera, Nissan, Tesla, Think, and Better Place are headed for our roads, fueled by electricity rather than gasoline, reducing pollution and reducing our dependence on imported oil.

While some argue that going green is an expensive luxury, some of the largest corporations have found that going green and wasting less is not just the right thing to do, but the profitable thing to do. In tight economic times taking steps like these to get lean and green can make all the difference between being profitable or not.

How to get involved? I wrote my new book “Starting Green; An Ecopreneur’s Toolkit for Starting a Green Business from Business Plan to Profits” to show people from any background how they can join the green business revolution and make money while helping the environment. I’m also doing a webinar “Go Green, Make Green” coming up October 23 that I’m doing with Jim Simcoe, the founder of EcoLife Consulting, laying out the paths and strategies people can follow to succeed.

Anyone can find an opportunity that fits their unique skills and experience, while doing business in a greener and cleaner way. Work at home moms and others looking for a way to make money and do the right thing can work in direct sales as Green Irene Eco-Consultants and Zola Goods Coordinators. Contractors can retool and start a business in renewable energy or retrofitting homes and other buildings to make them more energy efficient like Sustainable Spaces, or Pro Energy Consultants. People can start their own retail outlet selling eco-friendly goods, or start an on-line Eco-Store with OnlyGreen4Me.com.

What do green businesses need to do to succeed? Green businesses need to take care of the business fundamentals like planning, marketing, raising money, operating efficiently, and delivering products that people want to buy, as well as measuring and monitoring their environmental impact.