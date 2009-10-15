Green Tomato Cars Lets You Twitter for Your Taxi Ride

Green Tomato Cars, a taxi service in London, has already garnered attention for its use of eco-friendly vehicles–the service is even the taxi company of choice for Queen Elizabeth II thanks to the cheaper upfront cost of using Green Tomato’s hybrids. Now the cab company has caught our attention with its Twitter cab-booking service.

@coconutsurfing Hi there, thanks for your tweet. Next time you’re in town we look forward to your #twook for one of our Prius cars. Thx gtc

Customers send a direct message with the hashtag #twook to @greentomatocars, receive a tweet containing a booking number, and wait for a Prius or Super Prius (a plug-in hybrid taxi) to arrive.

The twook service doesn’t look like it’s caught on quite yet. Green Tomato Cars only has 453 followers, but then again, the company has only tweeted 30 times since its account was created in July 2009. And as news of the Twitter cab service circulates throughout the blogosphere, we imagine that Green Tomato Cars will see an uptick in Internet-based business.

Green Tomato Cars isn’t the first company to pursue the Twitter taxi idea, though it might be the first to offer it as a commercial service. The Ford Fiesta Movement asked some participants to track down prominent digital media icons through Twitter, drive them around, and interview them about their lives.

[Via Springwise]