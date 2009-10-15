Barbara Bestor and Jennifer Siegal: Two Quintessentially Californian Architects

Next month, SCI-Arc will recognize two alumni for their significant achievements in the industry: Barbara Bestor (left) of Bestor Architecture and Jennifer Siegal (right) of the Office of Mobile Design. A look at the work of each is like a tour through contemporary Southern California architecture; both women embrace simple, affordable modernism, a trend that has made the region a leader in sustainability and prefabricated environments.

Bestor’s work, known for its warm, modern materials and colorful airy interiors, includes a wide range of commercial and residential projects.

Floral drapes separate diners from a parking lot at LOU, a wine bar in a Hollywood strip mall.

A beachy, surf-inspired retail store for QuikSilver’s women’s brand Roxy.