Classic Bamboo Football Inspires Design for Sustainable Chinese Stadium

Sustainable stadiums are one of the biggest trends in sports–we’ve recently seen Miami’s LEED-certified American Airlines Arena, and the EPA-approved New Meadowlands Stadium. Now architecture firm UNStudio is bringing green sports to China with the Dalian Shide Football Stadium, a 40,000-person stadium in Dalian, China.

The 38,500-square-meter stadium, inspired by the design of a classic Chinese bamboo football, has a double-layered roof structure that lets viewers peek both inside and outside. But the stadium’s sustainability kicks in with the rooftop’s high reflectivity, which reduces solar radiation and cuts down on the HVAC system’s cooling load. The stadium generates power from integrated wind turbines and solar panels on the walls and roof, and water is collected for reuse in irrigation, toilet flushing, air conditioning, and even fire suppression. Trees and grasscrete spruce up the outside of the stadium.

In the future, the stadium might house more rooftop photovoltaic panels, a solar thermal hot water supply, and a sea water-sourced heat pump for cooling in the summer and heating in the winter. It’s impressive, but Dalian Shide could still step it up a notch and power itself completely by solar energy–much like proposed and completed stadiums in Rome and Taiwan.

[Via WAN]