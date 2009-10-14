“Retail Experiment” Turns Shopping Into Scavenger Hunt

In the annals of weird retail concepts, it’s hard to top the recently launched Subports, a retailer of design-fetish knicknacks that’s half social network, half scavenger hunt.

You first have to register for Subports either at their site, or at one of the kooky retail happenings (more on that in a second). Then the shopping experience becomes a scavenger hunt: So-called “subcodes” written out in quotes, with no spaces–for example, “kioskpaperhat”–are peppered basically anywhere in the world. You might see one on a flyer. Or a social network. Or simply by word-of-mouth. Or on their affiliated Web site, Stackist. Armed with you subcode, you text it to “Portal”–and, at last, the thing goes out in the mail.

According to the organizers:

Charged by experimentation and a dash of contemporary art world

mystique, we bring you Subports, a curious way to buy and sell. Our aim

is to significantly lower the barrier of entry to the digital market

place by giving local merchants, new-to-the-scene designers and upstart

boutiques a competitive advantage in promotion, marketing and selling.

All the mystery is maybe a bit misleading–basically, Subports sells backend support to boutique retailers, allowing people to buy their wares via text message. As a seller, you could, for example, pepper your Twitter account with subcodes. It’s kind of like a secret shopping club for hipsters. Mystery and insider-ism is a big part of what they’re selling.

Currently, they’re convening a series of secret “shops” at a location you have to find by texting “bookstore” to Portal. And then, when you finally have the location, the wares are hidden in cutout book safes: