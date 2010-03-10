How to Write a Mission Statement That Doesn’t Suck [Video]

Let’s say you founded a pizza parlor. And your first idea for a mission statement is something like this: “Our mission is to serve the tastiest damn pizza in Wake County.” That’s pretty good. If I worked for you, I could get excited about that. Now here’s how it will go off the rails.

So you’ll call your colleagues around the conference room table to unveil the mission, and all of the sudden, these people that you like and respect are going to transform into 10th-grade English teachers, nitpicking every word. Everybody starts chiming in with opinions: “Hey, I really like the word ‘present’ better than ‘serve,’ it has a nice resonance.” And someone else will say, “Well, we obviously can’t say ‘damn,’ that’s just offensive.” And so it begins. And as you go around the table, your mission statement will be pecked to death.

We can’t limit ourselves to Wake County–and also, it’s not just tasty pizza right, it’s about freshness–we should say “high quality” not tasty.

Isn’t it weird that we mention pizza but not our great salads and calzones? What if we changed it to “highest-quality Italian food”?

That’s good but even “Italian” seems limiting–what if we decide to move into gyros?

Hold the phone, people, we haven’t even mentioned the great family atmosphere–the coloring books and big comfy booths and all that.

Great point–you know what we’re really doing here, at the end of the day? We’re providing a family “entertainment solution!”

Yeah, solution!

NAILED IT.

[Dan] Everyone’s excited now. You’re almost there. And then Steve at the end of the table pipes up …

[Steve] Listen, guys, we haven’t mentioned anything about integrity. That’s what it’s all about, at the end of the day. Integrity.

And is anyone at the table gonna go to the mat against including “integrity?” Nope. So it’s in. And presto–there’s your new mission statement:

“Our mission is to present with integrity the highest-quality entertainment solutions to families.”

That’s what 99% of the world’s mission statements sound like, and I think you see the trap here–getting so vague and fancy with the language that it just becomes meaningless. Here are 2 ways to avoid it:

Use concrete language. Check out this mission statement from SonicBids, a fast-growing small business: “We want to help musicians get gigs, and promoters book the right bands. … We’re a bunch of people who think that music can truly change the world and make it smaller and better. … We believe that independent music belongs everywhere: on festival stages; in video game consoles; on film screens; in college theaters; on the radio; in advertisements; on club stages and at sporting events.” Wow. It gives you a picture of what they do and tells you why it’s worth doing.