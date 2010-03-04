Voodoo Doughnut: Getting Noticed in a Crowded Market

You probably compete in a crowded marketplace. You might have to compete with bigger companies who have more established brands. So how do you stand out? Let’s take some inspiration from a shop called Voodoo Doughnut in Portland.

Voodoo is one of the most publicized doughnut stores in America–they’ve been featured on Leno, Letterman, Good Morning America, and others. Why are people so interested in this place? Well, check out some of their products. Here’s a doughnut that’s been rolled in Cocoa Puffs cereal. And here’s a doughnut that makes a nutritious breakfast it’s coated with maple icing and actual strips of bacon. And finally the eponymous voodoo doughnut –it comes with a pretzel stick that you can use to impale it, and when you do, the doughnut bleeds raspberry jelly.

So notice what Voodoo Doughnut is doing: They’re standing out by breaking a pattern. You have certain expectations of what a doughnut shop will serve, and they’re deliberately violating those expectations. You will never see a bleeding doughnut at Krispy Kreme. So we pay attention.

Voodoo may seem extreme, but the strategy isn’t. Start by getting a clear idea of what the pattern in your industry is. So take the rental car industry as an example. Where do you get your car? At the airport. What kind of car? Some formless thing that makes a Ford Taurus look scandalous. What kind of service? Well, they try to extort you into paying $20 a day for insurance you don’t need.

So into this marketplace comes Zipcar, based in Boston. Their idea was that we can rent cars to people in big cities who don’t own one. So notice the patterns they break: Where do you get your car? They sprinkle them around the city so that you can find one within a few blocks of you. What kind of cars? Ones you’d actually enjoy driving, like Mini Coopers. And the service? It all happens online, so there’s no face-to-face extortion.

If you’re in a crowded marketplace, you aren’t going to get attention by doing something a little better than everyone else. Voodoo didn’t try to serve doughnuts that were 3% tastier and 2% cheaper than everyone else. The way you get attention is by doing something nobody else is doing, or by doing one thing ferociously better than everything else.