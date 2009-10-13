Google Working on Postini Mail Delays

Update: Google posted a message at 2:45 a.m. Pacific Time to the Postini Support Panel and help forum, explaining that the delayed mail issue was resolved and that no mails were deleted. They also apologized: “We sincerely apologize for the impact to your organization and users. We will post an incident report, which includes the root cause analysis and corrective and preventative actions, within the next 48 business hours.”

Google spokesman Jay Nancarrow responded via email to our inquiry about the mail delay (not an outage): “We’re aware of an issue that’s causing a delay in mail delivery

for some Postini customers in the U.S., and are working to fix it as quickly as

possible. Outbound mail is fully functional, but inbound mail has been flowing

at a reduced rate for affected users. We know how important mail is to our

users, so we take issues like this very seriously, and apologize for the

inconvenience. We encourage anyone having technical difficulty to visit the

Postini support portal at https://www.postini.com/support/support_login.php.”

According to the Postini Services help forum, some users are

experiencing mail delays of up to four hours. Some were having issues with the

support site, and many are frustrated with the lack of an official announcement.

Jpcnc, who says he/she has been a Postini admin for 7 years, writes on the forum:

“Google you are a total failure and the process to move all my clients away

from your products has begun.”

Ouch.