SurPLUShome’s Solar Skin Produces 200% of the Energy It Needs

Leave it to the kids to produce the best green homes. We recently profiled Penn State’s Natural Fusion house, an entrant in this week’s Solar Decathlon, but our favorite design on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. is Team Germany’s surPLUShome, a house covered in 40 silicon rooftop solar panels and 250 thin-film CIGS panels on its sides.

The ultra-modern looking home, which is currently in second place at the Decathlon, contains a single multi-use room on the first floor and a loft upstairs. The design makes the surPLUShome easy to construct–at the National Mall, Team Germany divided the wood home into four simple modules. It’s not exorbitantly expensive, either; it has an estimated cost of $650,000 to $850,000. But the most impressive aspect of the design is the 11.1 kW solar photovoltaic system, which produces a whopping 200% of the energy needed by the home.

So will the surPLUShome take first place at the Solar Decathlon? The team has already scored well in the categories of architecture (94 out of 100), market viability (91 out of 100), and communications (53.25 out of 75). Now Team Germany just has to trounce Team California’s Refract House, a $450,000 home with an 8.1 kW solar system. We’ll find out the final results next Monday.