Atmospheric Water Systems Conjure Drinking Water Out of Thin Air

It sounds like sci-fi: A company invents a system that gathers water from air and turns it into purified drinking water using an 11-stage filtration system. But that’s exactly what Atmospheric Water Systems (AWS) has done with its Dewpointe Atmospheric Water System, a 4-foot-tall contraption that plugs into a wall socket and acts as a water generator, air purifier, water filtration system, and dehumidifier.

The system works by collecting dew onto refrigerated coils. The dew falls into a reservoir used for purification, and voila, three to eight gallons of dew drops are collected daily. At $1,595, the Atmospheric Water System isn’t ideal for the developing world, which could arguably use clean drinking water the most. But over time, the system pays off. Water from the Dewpointe costs an average of 60 cents per gallon–significantly less than bottled water, which can cost up to $11 per gallon. And in Western states that constantly face water shortages, the Dewpointe system could relieve pressure on municipal water suppliers to provide tap water–as long as the air’s at least 40% to 45% humid. Any less than that and the Dewpointe can’t squeeze water out of the air.

The Dewpointe Atmospheric System isn’t the first recycled water system. EcoloBlue, for example, sells a household atmospheric water generator, and Willie Nelson even sells his own brand. But DewPointe’s 11-stage filtration system makes the product ideal for bottled water lovers who don’t trust purified tap water.

[Via Greentech Media]