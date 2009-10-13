Fox, Burger King Eagerly Court the Meathead Demo

This past Sunday, during Fox’s pregame coverage of the Dallas Cowboys game, the network teamed up with Burger King to produce this awful, unfunny cartoon:







If you can’t quite make out the audio, it basically has three Cowboys teasing quarterback Tony Romo for dating Jessica Simpson, saying, for example, that she might be a good lineman. Hey-oh! As Ad Age notes:

We’ve seen tasteless attempts at humor from Fox and Burger King before, but we have to wonder what Burger King thought it was doing attaching its name to a series of fat jokes about Jessica Simpson. Maybe the target demographic is 18- to 34-year-old men, but surely a restaurant chain that slings heart-attack sandwiches is aware that the majority of American women are larger than the star?

To be fair, Fox produced and wrote the spot. But Burger King seems to have been happy to slap their name on it.

Leaving aside the fact that the Romo/Simpson thing is about as fresh as Burger King lettuce–it’s been years since anyone cared about their relationship–the ad does makes you wonder: How desperate are Burger King’s marketers these days?

The Cowboys spot comes fresh on the heels of its widely touted “20/20” redesign of its stores. Intended to “sleek and futuristic,” it just makes me think, “cheap and ugly”: