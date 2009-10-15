High-Tech Exos Medical Braces to Heal Your Bones

Casts are for third-graders. Exos Medical ‘s high-tech braces, splints and casts–which go on sale this month–are adjustable, breathable, lightweight, clean, and waterproof. They also happen to look damn cool.

Each brace is made of three layers of polymer and foam laminated together. They’re meant to be used in place of traditional wet casts, but also as braces and splints, making them equally good for injured athletes and regular people who just don’t want the annoyance of a wet cast.

Exos uses a lacing system developed by Boa Technologies, which the company pioneered with hiking, golf, and cycling footwear, to get infinite adjustability. The Boa system is a lattice of thin steel laces, first developed for snowboard boots, that can be tightened with one hand and loosened using a dial knob in small, clicking increments. The Boa system locks in automatically; you can set it and forget it, or keep fiddling with the adjustment on the fly. See how the system works here.

Exos offers various arm, thumb, wrist and humeral braces, but if you’ve broken some other odd corner of your body, Exos also sells its polymer-foam material in sheets that can be custom cut and laced by your orthopedist. (The Boa system is sold separately.)

Pricing and availability depends on your individual health insurance plan.