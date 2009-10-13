Developing a Marketing Plan Strategy

How are you going to get from (a) where you are now to (b) your goals? A marketing plan is the vehicle that gets from here to there. It is an outline of how your efforts are working together to reach business goals. Ultimately, you are finding the most effective strategies to sell your product or service to the most receptive audiences. There are several key stages in developing a marketing plan that help you organize and prioritize your communication efforts:

Outlining goals and identifying optimal market position

Initially, you should determine where you want to go–what are your goals? What is sensible yet aspirational? It’s very important to be grounded in what is possible because your goals will determine how and where you place your efforts. If you’re aspirations are unrealistic, it will be very challenging to meet them.

Once you’ve identified your goals, what is your position amongst your peer group? Are they more technical and you’re striving for creativity? It’s always helpful to visualize your positioning through simple quadrant maps. Let’s look at Apple. Apple’s quadrant map would potentially include a mindset (analytic and creative) and interactivity axises to define their iPhone. The purpose of such an exercise is to determine where they are within their peer group.

Segmenting and Aligning your Efforts with your Goals

You’ve placed you’re (a) and (b) on the map and now you have to draw a line between them. How are you going to get from where you are now to where you’d like to be? What vehicle is going to get you to your destination?

Before you start focusing your marketing efforts, consider your audience. Segment your audience into distinct groups based on their demographics and psychographics. Understand their need states and where they hang out. Where are you going to find your single women 16-35 with higher education looking for a need to escape? If you’re targeting businesses, what trade publications can offer you insight into their particular needs or what conferences might they attend? Next you should consider what type of marketing is going help you reach your goals:

Types of Marketing

External Marketing

Once you’ve identified your audience and where you can reach them, define what marketing efforts are going to speak to your customer and ultimately help you reach your goal. Based on your audience need states and where you can reach them, how are you going to communicate your message? Are they online in social networks or would you find them at trade shows? Are you going to target influencers to create some buzz or are you going to hire an outside public relations agency?