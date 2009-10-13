HIRING FOR AWESOMENESS OR FOR AVERAGENESS

Most recruiting companies list in their job requirements exactly what experience the candidate should bring. They prefer to hire someone who has done exactly the same job in another company, but in the same industry.

They think that they play it safe in this way. When there is a fit, they think that there is hardly any risk, as the person has done that particular job before.

However, this practice stimulates conformity and averageness. Once the new hire understands the way of working in his or her new company, they will quickly become complacent, risk avoiding and bored. There is no trigger to learn and develop new skills and knowledge. Also that person will not initiate complete new points of view.

So, there is no professional as well as personal growth, both for the individual and for the company.