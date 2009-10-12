The Web Takes No Prisoners: The Death of Gourmet Magazine

You may have heard that Gourmet magazine will stop publication after the November issue.

In

a world where “gourmet” has been replaced with the more egalitarian

“foodie”, over-scheduled families prefer 30 minute meals, and search

engines serve up (no pun intended) more than one million different

recipes, it may have just been Gourmet’s time. How can a print magazine

compete against a search engine that will provide recipes based on what you have in your cupboard?

Gourmet is just one business that has been upended by the Internet. Travel agencies, newspapers, independent bookstores, realtors, the local video rental store…the list goes on.

And yet, within each of these groups certain people and businesses survive. Instead of seeing the Internet as a threat, they adopt their business plans and leverage the new tools available.

Some

newspapers have abandoned print entirely, others have leveraged local

bloggers and added community elements to their online editions. Some

realtors have created video walkthroughs of homes and posted them to

YouTube. Some local bookstores have partnered with Amazon, or formed a

co-operative to compete.

Unfortunately, for each of these

nimble businesses, there’s 10 or 50 or 100 other businesses that do

everything they can to hold onto their outdated business models, squeezing out every last penny from the buggy whip business.

Many

business block their employees from using social media while at work.

They often do this in the name of security or productivity, although I

feel there are holes in both these arguments.