The Dyson Air Multiplier Doesn’t Suck, It Blows

Sir James Dyson has made a mint selling the story of his dogged pursuit of the vacuum cleaner that “never loses suction.” But Dyson’s newest product doesn’t suck. It blows.

That’s right, Dyson’s newest invention is a room fan–a bladeless fan–called the Air Multiplier. And it turns out that the Air Mulitiplier might never have been invented at all, if Dyson’s engineers didn’t notice something strange was happening during testing of another product, the Airblade hand dryer.

Some background: Rather that drying your hands by blowing hot air and evaporating water, the Airblade blows a single, super-thin sheet of air, at upwards of 400 mph. When you run your hands through it, it scrapes water off–just like a windshield wiper. No need to wipe your hands on your pants when the air shuts off.

But engineers noticed some scientific quirks in how the Airblade was working. The sheet of air, due to pressure and friction, was dragging a large amount of the surrounding air along with it–something that fluid dynamics people call “inducement.”

“We didn’t really know what to make of that,” says Dyson. It seemed like a minor annoyance, as it didn’t affect how well the Airblade worked. Still, it was a cool enough phenomenon that Dyson’s team began wondering how they could possibly make use of it. They hit upon the idea of a new fan, one that worked in a different way than any other.