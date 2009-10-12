Want an agency job? Get web savvy!

Looking to get hired in the ad agency and/or graphic design world?

Get familiar with digital mediums, including how to integrate social media into the marketing mix.

More than a third of 250 randomly selected, senior-level advertising

and marketing executives report they’ll be increasing staff in the next

12 months, while 55% are planning to maintain current levels and 10%

expect cuts, according to a survey conducted in August by Creative

Group, a Robert Half International company.

Dallas-based independent Richards Group is presently hiring and will continue to do so, said Amanda Vendal,

creative and planning recruiter for the agency. As for digitally savvy

applicants, Ms. Vendal finds that entry-level candidates from ad

schools are coming equipped with portfolios balanced across traditional

and alternative media.

So gear up and get digital!

