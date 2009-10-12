Fix It–Even If It Ain’t Broke

When something works, people grow fixated on it. They stop looking for alternative options. And this fixation creates an opportunity for those willing to reconsider the accepted approach. The company I introduced last week, Rosetta Stone (RST), hasn’t been satisfied with the fact that its products work. Instead, it continues to challenge the norm.

In 1995, RST executives

decided to bundle their language tool products and sell the package for $300,

which was much more expensive than their competitors’ price tag of $5 to $20.

If they accepted that the only way to sell language tools was through

bookstores and catalogs, like their competitors were doing, it would be almost

impossible to sell a $300 product. People are unlikely to put that much money

on their credit cards after only reading the back cover of a box.

Recognizing this, RST had to

either give up its $300 pricing strategy or diverge from industry norms. It

dared to veer. RST headed for the mall and airports. It lined up its high-end

language learning software with other kiosks hocking sunglasses and hair

extensions.

RST seemed perhaps a fish out

of water – $300 software next to $20 sunglasses – but this is precisely what a

smart strategist wants. Because the fish

out of water has no other fish to contend with.

The strategy worked. RST’s

well-informed sales people could walk customers through its unique product,

addressing in full detail the concerns that stand between curiosity and

purchase. These kiosks also allowed the sales person to show potential

customers the software and process that makes RST so effective.

“We needed to open places

where we could demonstrate the products,” says CEO Tom Adams. “So we

opened kiosks. We bet that if we demonstrated it to 10 people, five would buy,

because they’d get it.”

This pattern of taking the

unorthodox path has worked for millennia. Genghis Khan used it often to

surprise his opponents. They expected he would come over the flat land, while

he marched his men over mountains and frozen lakes to appear out of nowhere at

the back door. This approach also gave Dell a two-decade-long competitive

vacuum, for others would not risk upsetting retailers to sell directly to

end-users.