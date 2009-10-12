Don’t Let an Apple Snow Leopard Bug Delete All Your Data [Update]

Update : Apple has acknowledged the issue and says its engineers are working on a fix. No software patch has been released yet, and Apple hasn’t given Snow Leopard users a timeframe — but for now, avoid using any guest accounts on your 10.6 Mac.

Panicked users of Apple’s Snow Leopard are flocking to support forums, claiming the new OS is deleting their entire user account in error.

The bug allegedly strikes when users logout of their main accounts, and then login to a “guest” account. When they try to go back to their own accounts, they find their old directory empty, with no trace of their data on the hard drive.

The worst part? The first post about this problem was written September 12, which would suggest Apple has known about the potential problem for almost a month. Yet, the company hasn’t responded publicly. The company did not immediately return our calls for comment.

To ensure this doesn’t happen to you, enter your System Preferences through the Apple menu. Click “Accounts,” and make sure that the lock in the lower left corner is unlocked. Then click your “Guest” accounts and delete them using the minus button at the bottom of the pane. And as always, use Time Machine.