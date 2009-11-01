Not So Fast: Theftsgiving

Break in Before You Buy

Dust off the old hacking software, because Santa’s going to put you to work. You’ll have to crack an 80-word key (in a 2-point font) to visit your favorite online stores. And the FBI has just flagged your bank account. Hack the halls!

Don Santa

What’s a Mob scene without a Mob boss? Pay a visit to Boss Santa in the children’s department. Ask him for protection, revenge, or a pony. Just don’t forget to kiss the ring.

Shopping-Cart Destruction Derby

Take a break from the fun with this or one of our other casual games: Last-Item-Viewed Tug-of-War or Security-Camera Sharpshooting.

Force-Feedback Shopping Headsets

Create an immersive experience by piping in unmutable squeaky cart wheels and baby shrieks. Shoppers can scream bloody murder too … at the guy who just snared the last copy of The Beatles: Rock Band. “All you need is love, my ass!”

541-Click Shopping (patent pending)

Express checkout? Sure … once you solve the mother of all logic puzzles. Then one last challenge: cash-only payment. Agree to Terms and Conditions to get your identity stolen. Should have read it all, buddy!

Steal Items out of People’s Shopping Carts

Secure online shopping is a ghost of Christmas past. With this new feature, hard-to-get items are just five digital fingers away — pun intended!