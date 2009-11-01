How to Write a Mission Statement That Isn’t Dumb

Here are four mission statements. Two are from real organizations. Two were created by Dilbert’s Automatic Mission Statement Generator. Can you guess which ones are genuine?

1. It is our job to continually foster world-class infrastructures as well as to quickly create principle-centered sources to meet our customer’s needs.

2. Our challenge is to assertively network economically sound methods of empowerment so that we may continually negotiate performance-based infrastructures.

3. To improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities.

4. Respect, integrity, communication, and excellence.

Mission statements are like corporate Hallmark cards. Often written in a bland cursive font and plastered conspicuously at headquarters, these aspiring epigrams are pretty words in Air Supply — like rhythm. Sometimes they’re created at a retreat in the woods, between the trust fall and the passing of the speaking stick. Vigorous fights over semantics last for hours, even months. Then you end up with some variation of the jargony quasi-poetry above.

For three years, I sat on an advisory board at my alma mater that helped shape the university’s entrepreneurship program. At every board meeting, someone would say, “So why are we here?” Then someone would read the mission statement (it was packed with words like “commitment” and “empowerment”), and even the most dramatic James Earl Jones — like vocal effect couldn’t help motivate us to think more clearly. Because it was neither clear nor useful — and if it wasn’t useful, why the heck were we arguing about it?