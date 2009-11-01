In September, criticism forced Van Jones (“The Green-Collar Preacher,” May 2008) to resign from the Council on Environmental Quality. We could have told the Obama administration he would be controversial — we wrote, “His mightiest weapon: his mouth.” If the green-jobs movement has suffered a (temporary, we hope) setback, green tech-nology has gotten a boost from Vinod Khosla, the “Devilish Green Angel” we wrote about in July/August 2008. Khosla Ventures has attracted just over $1 bil-lion for two new funds that will invest in clean tech, including the risky, very early projects he calls “science experiments.”