Maximize Your Downtime

Lighter than a deck of cards and crazy simple to use, this camera by Pure Digital Technologies takes handheld video recording to a new level with high def. Turn that extra day of travel into a digital reel of sights and sounds — it even shoots in cinematic wide screen — before effortlessly sharing your vids by pop-ping open the built-in USB. theflip.com | $ 230, 4 GB model

COMPUTE: Lenovo IdeaPad S12

With the IdeaPad S12, Lenovo combines the port-ability of a netbook with the full-on features we hate to leave behind. Look for a 12-inch screen, full-size keyboard, a four-in-one card reader, and an ExpressCard 34 slot, which allows add-ons such as 3G, FireWire, or a serial port. This is also the first netbook to offer Nvidia’s Ion Graphics Processor (additional $50), so you can relax with silky-smooth video playback. It’s a bit heavy at 3.5 pounds, but worth it for the savvier netbooker. lenovo.com | $450

CARRY: Rickshaw Bagworks Kola Messenger Bag

Don’t let an early-morning hotel checkout stop you from checking out the city. The Kola messenger bag is small enough to carry around town but large enough to fit all of your plane-riding necessities. It also has a removable pouch for 13-inch laptops. Bonus: The bag is made from 100% postconsumer recycled beverage bottles. rickshawbags.com | $160

CONNECT: Autonet Mobile

If your car is a frequent business-trip companion, consider the Autonet Mobile router. Installed into the trunk, it creates a personal Wi-Fi 3G hot spot anywhere. Multiple devices can share the Internet without slowing its speed. Autonet Mobile is about to become much more common: It’s now an add-on option for Cadillac, Chrysler, and VW. autonetmobile.com | $400, plus $30 to $60 per month

WATCH: Optoma Pico Pocket Projector

Enjoy a big screen without lugging a giant monitor on your next trip. Smaller than an iPod and weighing only 4 ounces, the Optoma Pico Pocket Projector displays images as large as 60 inches up to 10 feet from your iPod. optomausa.com | $300

PROTECT: Otterbox iPhone Defender Case

For an extreme-sports junkie on the go, the Otterbox Defender is the ultimate iPhone protector. It offers triple protection against impact: a thin screen membrane, supersturdy polycarbonate skeleton, and shock-absorbing silicone skin wrap. Hook it on with the included belt clip and you’re on your way. otterbox.com | $50