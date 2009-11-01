American Airlines’ Gay-Friendly Skies

George Carrancho, 43, manages American Airlines’ Rainbow Team, the first dedicated LGBT sales staff and Web site to target the $65 billion American gay and lesbian travel industry.

“Even as the rest of American Airlines shrinks, the Rainbow Team is growing. Our revenue from aa.com/rainbow and our newsletter subscribers have doubled this year. To maintain our lead, we go beyond buying ads and building pride-parade floats, and offer the community useful services. Our events calendar lists as many gay-themed national events as we can, from Human Rights Campaign dinners to rodeos, and it’s a major draw for visitors. We offer special discount codes if you book travel whether we’re a sponsor or not. Whatever the event is, we want you to fly American Airlines to get there. At the end of the day, this is a bottom-line decision.”