Tequila Timeline: From Agave to the Worm

Don Pedro Sánches de Tagle, “the father of tequila,” starts the first commercial tequila factory, in what was then called Nueva Galicia (now Jalisco).

1758

The King of Spain gives a land grant to Don Jose Antonio de Cuervo to grow agave.

1873

Don Cenobio Sauza exports three barrels to El Paso, Texas, the first tequila in the United States. Today, the U.S. is the No. 1 market for tequila. Mexico is second. Third? Greece.

1938

After Mexican distillers create mixtos, agave mixed with other sugars for a blander, sweeter taste — tequila need contain only 51% agave to be labeled tequila — the margarita is invented. It’s now America’s most popular cocktail; about 60% of all tequila sold in the U.S. goes into margaritas.

1971

The frozen-margarita machine is invented by Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez Jr., who sells 36,000 gallons of the concoction in its first year. His invention was added to the collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in 2005.

1977

Jimmy Buffett charts his only top-10 single, “Margaritaville.” He later parlays the tune into a multimillion-dollar lifestyle-brand empire — including a line of tequilas — paving the way for musician-tequilapreneurs such as Sammy Hagar (Cabo Wabo) and Justin Timberlake (901).

1983

Entrepreneur Robert Denton begins importing the 100% agave Chinaco. He’s credited with being the first to use sophisticated marketing and packaging to sell small-batch top-shelf tequila. In 2008, high-end and superpremium tequilas made up more than $600 million of the $1.6 billion U.S. market.