Residential Real Estate by the Numbers

There are 1.1 million realtors in the U.S., down 17% from 2007.

The median annual salary for real-estate brokers last year was $57,500, down $4,360 from 2007.

The national median price for existing single-family homes in the most recent quarter is $174,000.

The metro area with the lowest median home price is Michigan’s Saginaw–Saginaw Township North at $55,700. The highst: Honolulu at $569,500.

The $85 billion that the U.S. government has spent bailing out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be enough to purchase nearly 500,000 homes at the U.S. median price.

The Manor {owned by Candy Spelling, Aaron Spelling’s widow} in Los Angeles is believed to be the world’s MOST EXPENSIVE HOME currently on the market. Asking price: $150 million.