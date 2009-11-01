Cut Your Cable: Hulu’s Top 10 TV Shows

You can get the five most recent episodes and more than 300 clips of Seth MacFarlane’s crude cartoon. Hulu’s most-watched episode as of September: “Stew-roids.”

2 The Office

The show is also among NBC’s highest-rated broadcast offerings, averaging 7.9 million viewers for the 2008 — 2009 season, according to Nielsen.

3 Arrested Development

It was canceled by Fox after three years, but fans can watch the first season on Hulu. (See ” Second Life” for other shows reborn on Hulu.)

4 American Dad

Another raunchy cartoon from MacFarlane and Fox. Its high ranking on Hulu signals the site’s core audience: young men.

5 Saturday Night Live

Shortly after each broadcast, Hulu distributes clips across the Web to get a jump on the pirates.

6 The Daily Show

The news program for the Net generation averaged 1.1 million viewers a night on Comedy Central last season. Hulu has the four latest shows, plus clips.

7 The Simpsons

It’s no joke, Krusty. Despite five episodes and 700 clips available on Hulu, the weekly Fox broadcast still attracts 6.9 million viewers.