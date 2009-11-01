Hulu’s Competitors: The Wild World of Web TV

MYSPACE, YAHOO, AOL, MSN – Portals that distribute Hulu content on the Hulu player and share revenues.

Outliers

BOXEE – Assembles Web and users’ digital content — but no longer Hulu streams — in one free application. A potential game changer.

Veoh – Streams mostly clips — with a few episodes from other sites, including Hulu — for free.

Frenemies

NEWS CORP. – Hulu parent also streams its shows on network sites, including fox.com and fxnetworks.com.

NBC – Hulu parent also streams its shows on network sites, including nbc.com and bravotv.com.

DISNEY/ABC – Newest Hulu parent also streams its shows on network sites, including abc.com and disneychannel.com.