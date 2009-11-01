Hulu’s Competitors: The Wild World of Web TV

Partners
MYSPACE, YAHOO, AOL, MSN – Portals that distribute Hulu content on the Hulu player and share revenues.
Outliers
BOXEE – Assembles Web and users’ digital content — but no longer Hulu streams — in one free application. A potential game changer.
Veoh – Streams mostly clips — with a few episodes from other sites, including Hulu — for free.
Frenemies
NEWS CORP. – Hulu parent also streams its shows on network sites, including fox.com and fxnetworks.com.
NBC – Hulu parent also streams its shows on network sites, including nbc.com and bravotv.com.
DISNEY/ABC – Newest Hulu parent also streams its shows on network sites, including abc.com and disneychannel.com.
COMCAST – A distribution partner for Hulu’s shows from Fox and NBC. Its Fancast site has its own relationship with ABC, and exclusives from the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, and the Food Network.
YOUTUBE – Clearinghouse for homemade videos has the most viewers (100 million — plus in July) and a growing appetite for TV, primarily clips, including some via Hulu. In the works: paid movies.
Competing Business Models
NETFLIX – Rents DVDs and streams video of recent TV episodes, as well as movies, to subscribers.
AMAZON – Sells DVDs and downloads of recent episodes.
iTUNES – Sells downloads of recent TV episodes.
TV EVERYWHERE – Cable channels’ experiments with streaming content to paid cable
subscribers. Comcast is now running a test in 5,000 households that
includes some HBO shows. Could become competitor or partner to Hulu.
Loner
TV.COM – Streams CBS shows and some clips from other networks, but emphasizes forums. Claims not to be competing with Hulu.