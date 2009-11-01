Intel Inside … More Than Computers

Windmills
Energy-efficient Celeron or Pentium processors control turbines at large-scale wind farms.
Entertainment systems
Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics relies on Intel chips for its in-vehicle system.
Video
The camera-mounted LiveEdge device uses Atom technology to transmit video wirelessly.
Kiosks
Blockbuster’s self-service installations — and 90% of bank ATMs — operate with Intel processors.
Medical devices
A MediSlate tablet with Centrino mobile technology allows health workers to access records on the go.