Intel’s Everywhere: 75% of the Company’s Business is Overseas

By Ellen McGirt1 minute Read

 

Brazil

Intel is working on stimulus projects in Brazil, one of its rapidly growing markets, and in Chile, Colombia, France, Greece, and Spain.

Taiwan

Intel’s revenue from Taiwan was $9.87 bil-lion, making it the company’s single largest international market in 2008.

Japan

Last year, Japan was the company’s third-largest market overseas, with revenue of $3.99 billion.

China

Stimulus spending on a 40,000-kilometer high-speed-rail project promises to boost Intel’s China business, which reached $4.97 bil-lion in 2008.

Wafer Labs

Wafer labs, or “fabs” in Intel-speak, are clean facilities that etch billions of transistors onto silicon wafers. The $7 billion investment that Intel announced in February will upgrade fabs in the U.S.

Test and Assembly Plants

At these sites, wafers are cut into chips and assembled into packages with electrical connections.
