What I’ve Learned About Business from Mike Rowe

One of my favorite shows is Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe on the Discovery Chanel. Mr. Bartender has actually been employed in a few of the jobs shown during the opening credits. When we met, his job was doing whale autopsies, which (trust me) was a very dirty job.

For those who aren’t familiar, host Mike Rowe,

a former professional opera singer, scours the country in search of the

men and women who work some of the most thankless, undesirable, and

horribly dirty jobs imaginable. Then, he works as their apprentice,

doing each aspect of the job and getting every bit as dirty as they

do. The show’s premise: highlight the work of these hard working

individuals who make life bearable for the rest of us.

Aside from the sheer entertainment value of watching Mike deal with

poop, slop, slime and dirt, there are several business lessons to be

learned from watching Dirty Jobs:

Training is not optional. There’s no way this show would

exist if Mike didn’t get some sort of training to do these jobs. Most

of the training is on the job (OJT) but that’s fine. There’s nothing

wrong with OJT. The point is training is required and it does happen.

Employee engagement matters. Mike is constantly analyzing the

responsibilities of his job and relating it to what happens in the

organization as a whole. He’s successful because, during the program,

he comes to understand how his work benefits the company overall.

Involvement builds trust. Many of the jobs Mike works at

involve a safety component. It’s essential for him to trust the people

he’s working with and vice versa. The employees are able to maintain a

safe work environment because they trust each other. And, that trust

comes from being involved and invested in each other’s success. Keep

in mind that involvement also has the added benefit of helping to

identify operational efficiencies.

Trust creates teams. It might sound simplistic, but when

employees trust that their co-workers are working just as hard and for

the same goal, it creates a common bond for the group. There are no

silos and no agendas. It’s about focusing on the work.