What I’ve Learned About Business from Mike Rowe

One of my favorite shows is Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe
on the Discovery Chanel. Mr. Bartender has actually been employed in
a few of the jobs shown during the opening credits. When we met, his
job was doing whale autopsies, which (trust me) was a very dirty job.
For those who aren’t familiar, host Mike Rowe,
a former professional opera singer, scours the country in search of the
men and women who work some of the most thankless, undesirable, and
horribly dirty jobs imaginable. Then, he works as their apprentice,
doing each aspect of the job and getting every bit as dirty as they
do. The show’s premise: highlight the work of these hard working
individuals who make life bearable for the rest of us.
Aside from the sheer entertainment value of watching Mike deal with
poop, slop, slime and dirt, there are several business lessons to be
learned from watching Dirty Jobs:
Training is not optional. There’s no way this show would
exist if Mike didn’t get some sort of training to do these jobs. Most
of the training is on the job (OJT) but that’s fine. There’s nothing
wrong with OJT. The point is training is required and it does happen.
Employee engagement matters. Mike is constantly analyzing the
responsibilities of his job and relating it to what happens in the
organization as a whole. He’s successful because, during the program,
he comes to understand how his work benefits the company overall.
Involvement builds trust. Many of the jobs Mike works at
involve a safety component. It’s essential for him to trust the people
he’s working with and vice versa. The employees are able to maintain a
safe work environment because they trust each other. And, that trust
comes from being involved and invested in each other’s success. Keep
in mind that involvement also has the added benefit of helping to
identify operational efficiencies.
Trust creates teams. It might sound simplistic, but when
employees trust that their co-workers are working just as hard and for
the same goal, it creates a common bond for the group. There are no
silos and no agendas. It’s about focusing on the work.
As managers and leaders, we know one of the key ingredients to
workplace success is building strong, self-managing teams. Our role is
to act as a trainer. To educate employees on the big picture and their part in the ultimate success of the organization.
IMHO, Dirty Jobs is a successful program because Mike Rowe is a big
picture kinda guy. And, the big picture in this case isn’t dirt,
grime, sludge or soot. It’s about work. The future of work. And, how we all fit in that future.
If you haven’t had the chance to see this clip (it’s been circulated
a lot), here’s Mike at last year’s TED Conference discussing the
pitfalls of job marginalization. You see, despite his usual appearance
on the show, Mike is a very sharp guy. And his message of
organizational awareness is something we can all benefit from every day
in our jobs . . . dirty or not.