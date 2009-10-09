advertisement
Fluid Studio presents social media to Utah CEOs

By John Dye1 minute Read

Fluid Studio recently gave social media training to many Utah CEOs involved with CEObuilder.

It was good to meet with Rich and Steve from CEObuilder and the great group of CEOs that were able to attend.

We spent 4 hours talking about social media (like Facebook, YouTube,
Twitter, LinkedIn) and other resources that can help improve web
traffic. Even though we were only able to skim the surface, I think
attendees came away with some pointers that they can use to really help
them improve their visibility on the web.

 

 

Fluid Studio You Tube Seminar

