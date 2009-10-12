C.K. Prahalad on How Corporations Capitalize on Innovation at the Bottom of the Pyramid

C.K. Prahalad, author of The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid, chronicles the evolution of corporate social responsibility, or CSR, from hands-off projects which were primarily for publicity to innovative experiments that lead to novel (and profitable) products. He visited Fast Company recently to talk about the updated 5th anniversary edition of the book, and in this video talks about how corporate attitudes about social responsibility are changing, using as an example GE’s new portable ECG machine, which arose from CSR work in China and India but is now being deployed in the U.S.