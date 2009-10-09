Miley Cyrus Leaves Twitter, Yet the Internet Limps On

The departure of Miley Cyrus from Twitter has caused seismic waves of socio-technological uproar–or so you’d think by reading elegaic posts from the Washington Post, Yahoo News, Reuters, MSNBC and, perplexingly, NJ.com, all of whom covered the “story.” But the real story: nobody cares about Miley Cyrus quitting Twitter, not even people on Twitter.

A #mileycomeback topic did top Twitter’s trends all day Thursday but has since been trounced by, among other things, President Obama’s one-word Twitter reaction to the Nobel Peace Prize: #humbled.

In fact, if you look more closely at the #mileycomeback trend, you’ll see that it’s being bolstered by the repeated tweets of one user, someone called ShoomenJr, a shill account whose profile reports no followers and no one followed. (So I misspoke: someone cares. But only this guy.)

But isn’t this the same Miley that can sell out 12,000 seat concerts in minutes? And doesn’t she hold the record for the best-performing concert movie? Yes, the real life Hannah Montana is popular enough to have her own Wal-Mart clothing line, but on Twitter, she’s a relative nobody. Why? Because her fans don’t use Twitter.