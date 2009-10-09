Marge Gets Nude for Playboy, Web-Savvy Simpsons Fetishists Yawn

So. It has come to this. Playboy, in a bid to regain its extinct cultural relevance, and The Simpsons, in a bid to re-excite its fan base, are teaming up. In November, Marge Simpson will pose for Playboy. She even graces the cover, which was just obtained by TMZ.

As TMZ points out, we might finally find out if the carpet is blue, just like the drapes. I doubt it, but hey, that seems to be what everyone is wondering. Just reporting, folks.

But here’s the bigger point: Playboy is actually just reinforcing what’s made them so irrelevant. Why pay for a deadtree spread of Marge, when the Internet gives you straight-up XXX for free?

Because if you didn’t know, Simpsons fan porn is something of a cottage industry on the Web. I warn you: Google “Simpsons porn” at your own risk, and prepare to atone to whatever god it is that you worship.

Anyway, long story short: Playboy‘s move might have been cheeky in, oh, 1998. In 2009? The Internet wins, every time.