Barnes & Noble’s Technicolor Kindle Killer?

Amazon’s obviously proud of its Kindle e-reader, but this morning its execs may have something to worry about: Barnes & Noble may be about to stamp on the Kindle’s future hopes… with a slick color e-reader from Plastic Logic.

Yes, the phrase “Kindle killer” is a bit clichéd, and it’s been applied several times to different devices–we used it in July to reference Plastic Logic’s hotly-tipped grayscale e-reader device, after PL brokered a deal with AT&T to use the network in the U.S. and partnered with Barnes & Noble for content. This set up the device to be a real competitor to Amazon’s Kindle. It has the right technology, and its design outclasses the rather ’90s feel of the Kindles. But this morning Barnes & Noble has revealed that there’s actually a color version of the device on the way… and that would outclass Amazon’s offering in a single stroke.

Speaking at CTIA a B&N spokesman, Daniel Joresson, spilled the beans–a color Plastic Logic device is due in Spring 2010. It’s possibly going to follow a grayscale version of the device, which is strongly rumored to arrive before the end of the year, and it tallies with text on Plastic Logic’s own Web site which notes a paperback-sized color display is “around the corner.” Check out the video of the news from blogger JBruin:

Spring next year is an astonishingly soon date, and its particularly aggressive given that Amazon’s own Jeff Bezos has noted a color version of the Kindle is “multiple years” in the future because Amazon thinks that existing color technology on offer from its screen supplier E-Ink isn’t up to quality. The other thing to note is Joresson’s mention of the “Barnes & Noble e-reader application.” That tallies with all sorts of other rumors online today that the e-reader will be running Android, and the e-reader app will be available on other platforms like the iPhone.