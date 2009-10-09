NASA’s ‘Moon Bombing’ A Smashing Success

This morning, around 7:31 EST, NASA’s “moon bombing” went off without a hitch as the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite captured footage of its Centaur counterpart impacting a crater on the moon’s south pole at 5,600 miles per hour. The impact displaced about 350 metric tons of lunar terrain, leaving a new crater about 65 feet wide and 13 feet deep.

Just after Centaur’s impact, as the LCROSS satellite makes it’s approach.

Following four minutes behind, the LCROSS satellite analyzed the resulting plume of soil, rock, and (hopefully) water ice, beaming its observations back to its NASA handlers on Earth before crashing on the lunar surface as well.

Getting closer.