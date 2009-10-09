Nissan Land Glider Makes You Feel Airborne

Ever wished you could fly without actually putting in the hours to earn a pilot’s license? Nissan’s concept Land Glider EV brings the experience of gliding through the air down to earth–with tilting wheels and fenders that let to lean up to 17 degrees. But don’t worry: The EV stays upright thanks to onboard sensors that calculate the best tilt for navigating harsh corners.

The zero-emissions tandem vehicle measures just 3.6 feet wide, allowing it to squeeze into tight parking spaces or even slide past nasty traffic jams. The Land Glider, which will be on display from October 24 to November 4 at the Tokyo Motor Show, has a cockpit instead of a dashboard, complete with airplane-style controls.

No word on when (or if) the Land Glider will hit showroom floors, but it will almost certainly be released after the Nissan Leaf EV, scheduled to go on sale next year. Check out the ultra-futuristic Land Glider in action below.

[Via PhysOrg]