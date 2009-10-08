Liz Claiborne Downshifts From Macy’s to Penney’s Brand

Liz Claiborne is leaving its longtime partner, Macy’s, for an exclusive partnership with J.C. Penney Co., the women’s apparel company announced today.

The clothing line, like a lot of other labels in the sector, is struggling. The company cut about 8% of its workforce earlier this year. But to go from Macy’s to Penney’s? Is this J.C. Penney raising its profile or Liz moving down even deeper into the mass market?

Last year, staff writer Danielle Sacks covered Liz Claiborne’s recruitment of Tim Gunn as its creative chief, to help revive the flagging behemoth. Read the story here.

[via Reuters]