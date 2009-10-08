Review: Mitch Joel and Six Pixels Of Separation – The First Post-Web 2.0 Marketing Book

I attest that Mitch Joel’s new book, Six Pixels of Separation, is the first (and best) post-web 2.0 marketing book.

Strong statement? Damn right. Here’s why I believe it and why you can’t miss his book.

In A Nutshell…

For my money, Joel’s is the first new media marketing book that assumes knowledge of the basic moving parts and launches right into how to use them for business. This book really is about how to market in a new age.

Most web 2.0 marketing books explain the basics (what is a blog/delicious/Twitter, etc), give examples (i.e. Zappos, ComcastCares, Amazon, etc.), and suggest you connect the theory and those examples in your own business.

And that’s OK. There is plenty of room for books like that. (I recommend Scott Fox’s e-Riches 2.0 or Chris Brogan and Julien Smith’s Trust Agents).