Review: Mitch Joel and Six Pixels Of Separation – The First Post-Web 2.0 Marketing Book

I attest that Mitch Joel’s new book, Six Pixels of Separation, is the first (and best) post-web 2.0 marketing book.
Strong statement? Damn right. Here’s why I believe it and why you can’t miss his book.
In A Nutshell…
For my money, Joel’s is the first new media marketing book that assumes knowledge of the basic moving parts and launches right into how to use them for business. This book really is about how to market in a new age.
Most web 2.0 marketing books explain the basics (what is a blog/delicious/Twitter, etc), give examples (i.e. Zappos, ComcastCares, Amazon, etc.), and suggest you connect the theory and those examples in your own business.
And that’s OK. There is plenty of room for books like that. (I recommend Scott Fox’s e-Riches 2.0 or Chris Brogan and Julien Smith’s Trust Agents).
These books help a lot of people and that’s great. But there hasn’t been a serious web 2.0 marketing book that went far beyond it.
Until now.
Why Is This Book So Great?
So why should you spend your hard-earned money on this book? Here are a few reasons.
First, Joel gives you the tough medicine you need to hear. It’s not always easy or expected, but you’re in the advanced class now, buddy.
I love the against-the-grain statements you get with Joel that throw the new conventional wisdom on its head. Gems include:
- “The general drum-beating is that the consumer is in control, not the company. But it’s not true.” (page 94)
- “The assumption here is that whatever it takes to get your message through all of the clutter is fine, as long as you disclose and are transparent about your intent. But that simply is not the case.” (page 172)
- “Until now, you may be thinking that everything we’ve talked about is about getting you and your business online. It’s not. Getting online is easy.” (page 187)
- “[B]eing wrong suddenly becomes a powerful entrepreneurial force.” (page 209)
- “Let people steal your ideas.” (page 213)
If those quotes don’t pique your interest, you can stop reading now. Close this window and come back when I’ve got something better for you.
But I think it’s more likely that thinking like this is interesting to most of you. It’s not the normal stuff about community and the blogosphere and kumbaya crap. It’s tough minded and it’s about your business.
