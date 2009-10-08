Apple App Store: Upskirts Yes, Satire No

It’s fatuous to attempt to understand the App Store approval process, but in the past, there have been a few rules: weirdly obscene or prurient-minded things aren’t so well-received (think “baby shaker” app), and apparently, neither are satirical postcards that mock Bernie Madoff. What is fine, however, is an app that lets you blow into the phone’s microphone and catch an up-skirt shot of a young Japanese girl.