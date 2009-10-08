IT Going Green – a Comparison of Corporate and Personal Attitudes and Actions

This is my second post on the results of a survey of the
views of IT professionals on Green IT that BT conducted in June 2009.
I see a strong indication from our survey respondents that
companies that take a strong position on climate change actions and policy are
able to influence the views of their employees in the same direction.
·
In companies with a formal policy
on climate change, 55% of individuals believe human activity is a major cause
of climate change. This figure is only 38% for companies that have expressed no
concern or are climate change skeptics.
·
In companies with a formal policy,
only 5% of individuals believe human activity has little or no impact on climate
change. Whereas this figure is 14% for companies that have expressed no concern
or are climate change skeptics.
Companies with a strong climate change policy may attract
recruits sympathetic to the topic. However given timescales I think the
stronger dynamic here is that companies have influenced the views of existing
employees through company policies.
Good news (although you will have to look
at page 12 of the paper itself to see the data) that 50-60% of respondents
with a neutral or negative view towards climate change, nevertheless reported
participating in environmental actions such as turning off electrical equipment,
recycling and traveling less.
The same data set also shows pretty consistently that
respondents of all persuasions are more likely to participate in
environmentally friendly activities in their personal life than at work. So
there is some room for us CR professionals to improve engagement at work across
the board.
