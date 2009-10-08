IT Going Green – a Comparison of Corporate and Personal Attitudes and Actions

This is my second post on the results of a survey of the

views of IT professionals on Green IT that BT conducted in June 2009.

I see a strong indication from our survey respondents that

companies that take a strong position on climate change actions and policy are

able to influence the views of their employees in the same direction.

·

In companies with a formal policy

on climate change, 55% of individuals believe human activity is a major cause

of climate change. This figure is only 38% for companies that have expressed no

concern or are climate change skeptics.

·

In companies with a formal policy,

only 5% of individuals believe human activity has little or no impact on climate

change. Whereas this figure is 14% for companies that have expressed no concern

or are climate change skeptics.

Companies with a strong climate change policy may attract

recruits sympathetic to the topic. However given timescales I think the

stronger dynamic here is that companies have influenced the views of existing

employees through company policies.

Good news (although you will have to look

at page 12 of the paper itself to see the data) that 50-60% of respondents

with a neutral or negative view towards climate change, nevertheless reported

participating in environmental actions such as turning off electrical equipment,

recycling and traveling less.