Product Introduction at IACP

I just spent the last three days at the IACP show in Denver—the annual conference and expo for the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

For anyone who was once a 12-year-old boy, IACP is about as cool as it comes, because there is all sorts of cop paraphernalia on display—from Bell helicopters to Sig Sauer firearms to light bars. Even our own CaseCracker Interview Management System was on display in a partner’s booth.

But the most exciting part about the show was that our customer Decatur Electronics unveiled the Digital Responder 4000, a product we’ve spent the last several months building for them. It’s a highly integrated digital video recorder for the in-police-car market, containing two channels of H.264 video compression, two channels of audio recording, integrated radar and GPS. You can read our press release here.

We built the Digital Responder 4000 in about nine months, devoting a team of about seven engineers to the project. I want to publicly thank Mike, Bernard, Ted, Barb, Dave and Wei Ning for all their efforts—great job, guys!

Mike Perkins, Ph.D., is a managing partner of Cardinal Peak and an expert in algorithm development for video and signal processing applications.