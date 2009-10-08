Resume Format: 3 in 4 Hiring Managers Recommend…

If you’re aiming to please a hiring manager in your job search (and who isn’t?), then format your resume chronologically.

In a recent Accountemps survey, 75% of hiring managers prefer a chronological resume that lists the most recent work experience first. The respondents preferred this type of resume to one that is organized by job function and skills, according to the financial staffing firm.

The firm also reported that the managers’ responses were little changed from 10 years ago when the question was asked.

“Chronological resumes allow job seekers to present their career progression to prospective employers in a straightforward, easy-to-follow way,” says Max Messmer, chairman of Accountemps and author of “Job Hunting for Dummies.”

“Functional resumes, which emphasize skill sets rather than jobs held, are popular among professionals in career transition or who have had lengthy gaps in employment, but they are not the favorite of employers,” he adds. “It is often better to address a career challenge directly than try to write around it.”

Using the chronological model for your resume solves a major question about format, but there is still room for creativity and variation. Style questions you’ll need to answer include: Bullet points or paragraphs? Open with an objective statement or “summary of qualifications,” or neither?

Whichever style elements you choose, you’ll want to heed these reminders from Accountemps about common resume hurdles: