Five Burning Questions About How to Work With Headhunters

The unemployment numbers continue to rise. The pundits are predicting a slow–some say ‘jobless’–recovery. If only you could get on some hot shot headhunter’s radar, you’d be all set, right? Not necessarily, says a contrarian new book by Nick Corcodilos, aka the “ Ask the Headhunter ” dude.

In How to Work with Headhunters…and Make Headhunters Work for You (downloadable for $39.95), Corcodilos, a

headhunter himself, debunks common fallacies about this breed, including the most common one: that headhunters find jobs for people. Not true! Headhunters,

first and foremost, he says, are paid to find the best candidates for their

clients–the companies doing the hiring–and often (cruelly!) the folks

they’re stalking are already employed. Which may explain why the bastards won’t take your cold calls, or answer your emails. (So if some headhunter promises to find you a job, Corcodilos suggests you approach with caution.)

Corcodilos is brutally honest about the numbers in this game. While working with a reputable headhunter can open doors, relying primarily on headhunters to find you a job will likely result in disappointment. Only a paltry 3% of jobs are filled by headhunters.

That said, a good headhunter with an attractive offer, can change your life for the

better, so it pays to know how to deal with them for best results. And that is what this book is all about.

In the engaging style that characterizes Corcodilos’s column on the topic, he sets

out to provide 62 “mythbusting answers” to the common questions most jobhunters

have about this process. Here are some of the questions he addresses along with

(abbreviated) answers:

Are online job boards a good way to meet headhunters?

Here’s a simple rule of thumb: If a position is advertised on a job board by a

“headhunter” it’s probably not a headhunter. It’s a recruiter in the mass

resume and mass job posting business. If you insist on distributing your resume

online, I suggest you go to companies’ own Web sites and apply for jobs

directly.